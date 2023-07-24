India women captain, Harmanpreet Kaur’s antics did not go unnoticed as many pundits and fans felt that the cricketer should have behaved properly after the third ODI game versus Bangladesh women. First, she hit stumps and gestured towards the umpire after being declared out, and then she reportedly asked Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and her teammates to leave the photosession during the post-match presentation. Following her indecent behaviour, former India cricketer, Madan Lal took to Twitter to slam the India women captain for her indecent behaviour.

Madan Lal Criticises Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)