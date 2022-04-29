Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and his team are set to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Friday, April 29. They remained unchanged since their win over Chennai Super Kings. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have one change with Avesh Khan replacing Mayank Agarwal.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

