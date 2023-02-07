The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have suspended left-arm spinner Asif Afridi for two years from all forms of cricket as he pleaded guilty after being charged with two violations under PCB's anti-corruption code. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spinner last played in the National T20 Cup on August 31, 2022, against Central Punjab in Rawalpindi. Earlier in the year, Asif earned a call-up to the Pakistan team for the Australia series. He however did not play in any matches. Now with this suspension, Asif will not be able to take part in any cricketing activities for the next two years. 'Agar Age Pe Hota Tou Aise Players Khel Rahe Hai Unko Dada Bolna Chahiye' Iftikhar Ahmed Responds When Asked Why Is he Called 'Chacha' (Watch Video).

PCB Bans Spinner Asif Afridi

