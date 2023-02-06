Pakistani batter Iftikhar Ahmed recently hit six sixes against Wahab Riaz in a PSL exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi. Following this, in an interview, the Pakistani international was asked why he is called 'chacha'. Iftikhar mentioned that he had already told the story in an earlier interview. But the interviewer then claimed that he would have been hurt if someone called him chacha (uncle). While responding to this, Ifthikar sarcastically replied, "Agar Age Pe Hota Tou Aise Players Khel Rahe Hai Unko Dada Bolna Chahiye (If I am old, there are some players who should be called grandfather)". 'Six Sixes in An Over'! Iftikhar Ahmed Hits Wahab Riaz for 36 Runs in One Over During Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Exhibition Match (Watch Video).

Iftikhar Ahmed Responds When Asked Why Is he Called 'Chacha'

Bodied Malik & Co. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IL4vnHPzim — Array Hasenge Loug 🖤 (@khyge_ky_user_h) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)