The Pakistan Cricket Board have responded to Jay Shah's comments about hosting Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. The competition is likely to be hosted in Pakistan but the BCCI secretary pressed that India are unlikely to travel to the country. PCB said that they are disappointed with the comments and it could affect the team's participation in ICC World Cup 2023 and other ICC events in India.

PCB responds to ACC President's statement Read more ➡️ https://t.co/mOLMp4emI3 pic.twitter.com/wjjQQy4IXa — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)