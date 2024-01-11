Shaheen Afridi had a go at the speed guns in Australia as he blamed them for the drop in pace of Pakistan's fast bowlers during their recently concluded tour of Australia. Shaheen played two out of the three Test matches which Pakistan lost to Australia, eventually losing the series 0-3 and one of the talking points was the fact that the visiting fast bowlers could not clock high speeds. Shaheen, who addressed the media before the T20I series against New Zealand, stated that he was surprised to see the speed guns show the low pace of their bowlers on the tour. "Pehle se kuch decide hua hai kya ki isi pace se zyada nahi hoga?" he said. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 Schedule: Get NZ vs PAK T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Watch Video:

Shaheen Afridi says Pakistan pacers were shocked to see speed guns in Australia, which were showing their speeds as 130KPH on every delivery (laughs) 😂😂😂 Do you think the speed guns were faulty or did Shaheen's pace really drop? #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/8lxEgjNlA4 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 11, 2024

