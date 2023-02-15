Peshawar Zalmi came up with a cheeky response to Mohammad Amir, who had compared Babar Azam to a tailender ahead of their PSL 2023 match against Karachi Kings on Tuesday, February 14. Amir had said that bowling to Babar and a tailender is the same for him and in response, a post from Zalmi's official Twitter account shared a picture of their batting scorecard where the Pakistan captain's name featured right where a tailender's should be. Babar scored 68 off 45 balls as Peshawar Zalmi eventually won the contest by two runs. 'Bowling to Babar Azam or a Tailender Is Same for Me' Mohammad Amir on Facing Pakistan Captain During Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Peshawar Zalmi's Cheeky Response to Mohammad Amir

