PSL Player Auction 2026 Live Streaming: Watch Pakistan Super League Bidding Event Free Stream Online

The PSL 2026 Player Auction, held today, 11 February, at the Lahore Expo Centre, marks a historic shift for the league as it moves away from the traditional draft system for its 11th edition. To accommodate the expansion to eight teams, featuring new franchises Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen and Sialkot Stallionz, the PCB introduced an open bidding model with a total salary purse of PKR 45 crore (approx. $1.6 million) per team. High-profile international stars like Steve Smith (Sialkot Stallionz) and Moeen Ali (Karachi Kings) have already been secured through direct signings, while local icons like Saim Ayub (Kingsmen) commanded record prices during the initial rounds of the auction. PSL 2026: Hyderabad and Sialkot Join as New Franchises in Record-Breaking Expansion Ahead of Season 11.

PSL Player Auction 2026 Live Streaming

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).