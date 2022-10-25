The Head Coach of the Men’s national cricket team of West Indies, Phil Simmons, has resigned from his position, post the disastrous campaign of West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where they crashed out of the group stages of Round 1. Simmons, who helped the Caribbeans win the T20 World Cup in 2016 started his second stint with them in October 2019. While stepping down from his role, Simmons has acknowledged the team is hurting and not only is it disappointing but also heart-wrenching that the team did not turn up in the mega event.

Phil Simmons Steps Down from West Indies Head Coach role:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS🚨 Phil Simmons to step down as Head Coach of West Indies Men’s Team Read More⬇️ https://t.co/3I2mOIUgr6 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 24, 2022

