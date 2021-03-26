PM Narendra Modi Visits Young Achievers of Bangladesh

Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the young achievers of Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/4Wi5KgcONS — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza were among those young achievers. Shakib was full of praise for the Prime Minister after meeting him.

Honoured to Meet PM Modi, Says Bangladesh Cricketer Shakib

Really honoured to meet PM Modi. I think his visit will be fruitful for both countries. Leadership he had shown for India is tremendous. I hope he'll continue to help grow India in future & our relation with India will get better day by day: Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan pic.twitter.com/zb16NnUmha — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

