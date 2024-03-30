KKR secured a dominant 7-wicket victory against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29, Friday. Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer scripted KKR's victory despite a solid knock from Virat Kohli. Amidst this, an elated KKR fan was spotted celebrating in front of the RCB fans in the stands of the stadium. He was flaunting the logo of his jersey when the stadium security intervened anticipating that the act could lead to a hostile situation among the fans. Although, netizens loved the passion and the rivalry among the fans and made the video viral on social media. Venkatesh Iyer Dedicates Half-Century to His Fiancée After He Celebrates Milestone By Giving 'Flying Kiss' to Her During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

Police Intervenes After KKR Fan Flaunts Logo On His Jersey Infront of RCB Fans

KKR fans were also owning RCB fans at Chinnaswammy, police stopped him just for flaunting the kkr logo 😭 pic.twitter.com/WtjNqJHO0p — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 30, 2024

