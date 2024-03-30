KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer played a power-packed knock of 50 run off 30 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. His knock helped KKR to edge past the challenge of RCB and bag their second win of the season. After completing his half-century, Venkatesh celebrated by blowing 'flying kiss' to the stands of M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Later, he revealed that his fiancée attended the game and he wanted to dedicate the performance to her. Netizens took liking to their bond immediately and his celebration pictures went viral on social media. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Become First Team to Lose Home Match in IPL 2024 With Seven-Wicket Loss to KKR.

Venkatesh Iyer Dedicates Half-Century to His Fiancée

🗣Venkatesh Iyer: "My fiancee is here and I would like to credit her." pic.twitter.com/I3c58W3IkN — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) March 29, 2024

