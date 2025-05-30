The Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi posted pictures of him meeting the young and sensational teenage cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at the Patna Airport in Bihar. The pictures were posted on PM Narendra Modi's official X handle, where he was seen meeting and greeting Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family members. Narendra Modi also gave the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made headlines playing excellent knocks in IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals, his best wishes "for his future endeavours." Has 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Failed CBSE Board Exams? Here's the Fact Check About Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 Star's Result News.

Narendra Modi Meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi:

At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/pvUrbzdyU6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2025

