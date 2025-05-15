Has Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed his CBSE Board exams? The 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals' star has been one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2025, not just because of his young age at which he finds himself playing in such a big competition but also for his spectacular record-breaking century (101 off just 38 deliveries) against Gujarat Titans, that made the world sit up and take notice of the immense talent he possesses. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has surely been one of the finds of IPL 2025 and fans are to see more of him in the years to come. Minor Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sexualised Online By Women, Obscene Comments on 14-Year-Old Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Spark Outrage Among Fans.

However, amidst all the praise and admiration for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a post on Instagram has claimed that he has failed his CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Board exams. On May 13, the CBSE results for both class 10 and 12 were announced and amidst the buzz, the post claiming Vaibhav Suryavanshi failing his class 10 CBSE Board exams has gone viral. In this article, we shall explore the truth regarding this.

Viral Instagram Post Claims Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Failed CBSE Board Exams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satirelogy™ by Suryabhan Kumar (@satirelogy)

Has Vaibhav Suryavanshi Failed His CBSE Board Exams?

The abovementioned post also claimed that the BCCI (Board of Control of Cricket in India) has taken cognisance of this matter and have asked for a 'review'. Well, the truth is that Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not failed his board exams! The post was made from an Instagram page named 'satirelogy' and going by the name, one can understand that this 'news' is nothing but fake and a satire of sorts. Also, what many fans failed to spot was the last part of the caption of the post, which itself suggested that this was fake. "This is NOT real news. This post and page is completely satire. This post is meant for entertainment purposes only," read the last two lines of the viral Instagram post's caption. Although not confirmed, several reports have claimed that Vaibhav Suryavanshi studies in either class eight or nine. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Real Age 14 or 16? Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Mentions Different Date of Birth in Old Interview From 2023, Raises Questions on Age Fraud (Watch Viral Video).

While Vaibhav Suryavanshi has certainly impressed in IPL 2025, his team, the Rajasthan Royals are already out of the race to make it to the playoffs. With just three wins in 12 matches, the Rajasthan Royals find themselves rooted to the ninth spot on the IPL 2025 points table and now, they can only be the party-spoilers for some teams who are still in the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

