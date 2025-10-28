Making a statement in domestic cricket, out of favour, Team India opener Prithvi Shaw slammed the third-fastest Ranji Trophy double-hundred in the ongoing Maharashtra vs Chandigarh 2025-26 Elite Group B on Day 3. The BCCI Domestic took to social media and shared video highlights of Shaw's 156-ball 222, which was laced with 29 fours and five sixes, with his double hundred coming in merely 141 deliveries. Thanks to Shaw's 222, Maharashtra set Chandigarh a target of 464 runs to win on the final day of the Ranji Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Feature for Mumbai in Third Round of Ranji Trophy 2025–26

Watch Prithvi Shaw's Double Hundred

Watch 📽 Maharashtra's Prithvi Shaw smashed a 141-ball double hundred which is the third fastest in Ranji Trophy history 👏 His marathon knock of 222(156) came against Chandigarh 🙌@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | @PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/Uz8styZBVz — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 28, 2025

