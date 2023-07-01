Prithvi Shaw is set to play for Northamptonshire in County Cricket after the conclusion of Duleep Trophy. As per a report in the Times of India, the former Indian U-19 winning captain is set to have his maiden stint in England's county cricket and would officially be announced as a Northamptonshire player in the next few days. Shaw recently featured for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 where he was dropped after a series of low scores but made a comeback to the team towards the end stages of their group campaign. Duleep Trophy 2023: Saurabh Kumar's Eight-Wicket Haul Helps Central Zone Crush East Zone by 170 Runs, Enter Semifinal.

Prithvi Shaw to Play for Northamptonshire

#Breaking: Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw to play for Northamptonshire in County cricket after Duleep Trophy #cricket #BCCI — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)