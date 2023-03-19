Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Saturday, claimed that the digital ratings for PSL 2023 were higher than that of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While speaking at a press conference, Sethi stated that the digital viewership of PSL was higher and added that it was not a 'small thing.' "PSL was only at the half stage, so I asked about our digital rating. Najam Sethi show used to have 0.5 rating on TV, whereas PSL is getting rating of more than 11. So it would be 18 or 20, when it completes," he said, adding, "Over a 150 million people watched it on digital. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL is more than 150 million. So this is a great success of Pakistan." Lahore Qalandars successfully defended their PSL title as they beat Multan Sultans by just one run in the final of the tournament on Saturday. Lahore Qalandars Win PSL 2023, Defeat Multan Sultans by One Run in Final.

'PSL 2023 Rating More than IPL'

