Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers criticised India's stance of not accepting Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi after India won the title defeating Pakistan in the final. The Asia Cup 2025 saw many controversies and one of them was Team India refusing the trophy being handed over by the PCB chairman. AB de Villiers commented on India's stance saying 'I don't think that belongs in sport.' He also added, 'politics should stay aside, quite sad to see that'. Why Team India Did Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Winners Trophy During IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony? Check Reason.

AB de Villiers Slams India For Not Accepting Asia Cup 2025 Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

