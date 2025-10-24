In a recent development, Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood has been appointed the new director of International cricket by Pakistan Cricket Board. The development arrives days after Pakistan ends two-match Test series against South Africa in a draw under the captaincy of Shan Masood. In his new role, Shan Masood will manage logistics operations budget, preparations for ICC meetings, implement central contracts and organise future tours for senior and age group teams. Pakistan Squad Announced: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As PCB Name Teams for White-Ball Series.

Shan Masood Appointed Director of International Cricket by PCB

BREAKING: Pakistan's Test captain, Shan Masood has been appointed as Director of International Cricket at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pic.twitter.com/QNyIMaP0kO — ProSports (@ProSportsStudio) October 24, 2025

