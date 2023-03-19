Lahore Qalandars have won the Pakistan Super League 2023 after defeating Multan Sultans by one run in the final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Batting first Lahore put up a total of 200-6. Abdullah Shafique 65(40) scored a half-century. Meanwhile, captain Shaheen Afridi 44*(15) played a very important knock. In reply, Multan Sultans could only reach 199-8 in their 20-over quota. Shaheen Afridi was once again the star with the ball for Lahore, taking four wickets. With this win, Lahore have successfully defended their title.

Lahore Qalandars Win PSL 2023

