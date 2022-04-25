Punjab Kings weathered off a storm from Ambati Rayudu and managed to hold their nerve to get to an 11-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 188 to win, Rayudu was in red-hot form, scoring 78 off just 39 deliveries. But Punjab Kings bowlers fought back in the death overs with Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada bowling well. Rishi Dhawan, playing his first IPL game in six years, bowled well in the last over where he also took MS Dhoni's wicket after being hit for a six. This was also Punjab's second victory over the defending champions this season.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)