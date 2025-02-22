Rajasthan Royals have already started their preparations for the upcoming IPL 2025 and their new head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted overseeing their preparations. After winning the ICC T20 World Cup with Team India, Dravid has taken up the RR project and eyeing good results in the IPL. Ahead of that, he was also spotted featuring in a club cricket game playing in the same team alongside son Anvay Dravid. Playing for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield 3rd division game, their team was put into bat after losing the toss against Young Lions Club and scored 345-7 in 50 overs. Anvay led the charge scoring 58 off 60 balls while Rahul only managed 10 runs off eight balls. Rahul Dravid's Younger Son Anvay Dravid Scores Century During Punjab vs Karnataka Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024–25 Quarterfinal Match.

Rahul Dravid Plays Cricket Alongside Son Anvay Dravid

Rahul dravid and Anvay dravid father and son currently playing third division match in same team in ksca tournament today. @karnataka_sport . Learning for all the youngsters will be immense from the legend. pic.twitter.com/B2VF6iJhCK — Sudharshan Yadav (@Sudharshan21711) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)