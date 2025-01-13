Rahul Dravid's younger son Anvay Dravid scored a century during the Punjab vs Karnataka quarterfinal match in Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on Monday, January 13. The right-hander, who has had impressive performances in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, got to the three-figure mark off 198 deliveries, a knock which included 12 fours. This was in response to Punjab's mammoth first innings total of 742/9. Anvay Dravid, son the ex-India national cricket team head coach had earlier struck a century against Jharkhand and was awarded for being the highest run-scorer in the U-14 state league tournament where he played for Vijaya Cricket Club. Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Cracks Unbeaten 100 in Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 Match.

