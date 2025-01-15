After ending his coaching tenure for India following winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rahul Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals as their head coach for the upcoming IPL 2025. As the IPL 2025 season comes nearer, Dravid starts the practice camp of Rajasthan Royals under his supervision. The RR cricketers who are available and are not on national or domestic duty have also joined the preparatory camp alongside the support staff. It included the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sandeep Sharma and Dhruv Jurel. Which Team Karun Nair is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The In-Form Opener Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2025 Preparations Under Rahul Dravid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)