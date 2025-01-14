Currently, in the form of his life, Karun Nair is enjoying a purple patch in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, smashing hundred after hundred. Leading Vidarbha, Nair has slammed 664 runs in six matches in VHT 2024-25, which include five tons, out of which four have been back-to-back, putting him on an elite Indian batter list in List A cricket. Karun Nair Equals N Jagadeesan's Record Of Most Hundreds In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy, Achieves Feat During Vidarbha vs Rajasthan VHT 2024-25 Match (Watch Video)

Nair, India's second-ever triple-centurion in Test, has enjoyed a stellar run since the start of 2024, where in List-A cricket alone, the opener has struck the joint most hundreds (5), which put him in good stead for IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The 33-year-old batter's IPL career has been quite shaky, with consistent outings between 2014 and 2018, but lack of runs witnessed the Karnataka-born fall out of favour. Karun Nair's Old 'Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance' Post on X Goes Viral as Fans React to His Record Fifth Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

Which Team Karun Nair is Part of in IPL 2025?

After a hiatus from IPL, Nair put his name in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction and found himself a buyer after being priced at INR 30 lakh. Delhi Capitals (DC), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jumped straight into a mini bidding war, where the opener got snapped up by the former for INR 50 lakh to feature in IPL 2025.

Interestingly, Nair made his IPL debut in 2014 for RCB and played for DC between 2016, and 2017, where the batter had an outstanding two seasons, stockpiling 638 runs.

