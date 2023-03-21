Rajasthan Royals launched their new jersey for IPL 2023 and did so in a heartwarming manner. The inaugural champions gifted the first lot of their jersey for the upcoming edition of the tournament to the groundsmen in a kind gesture of thanking them for their efforts. The video starts off with captain Sanju Samson's message where he says, "At Royals, I feel our ‘firsts’ are very important and very special. So this season, myself and the whole management have decided that we will give our first jersey of the season to the groundsmen. Wanted to thank them for all the care they have given us." Delhi Capitals New Jersey for IPL 2023 Unveiled! See Pics of the Kit That David Warner and Co. Will Wear in Upcoming Season.

Rajasthan Royals Jersey for IPL 2023:

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘰𝘧 2023 - From Skipper Sanju to the caretakers of our home. 💗 Pre-order on: https://t.co/MR9ukt0nI9pic.twitter.com/DS2Z35T2jk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 21, 2023

RR IPL 2023 Jersey (Photo credit: Twitter @RajasthanRoyals)

