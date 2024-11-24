Jofra Archer will be in action for the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2025 season. The pacer from England has played for Mumbai Indians in the past. But Rajasthan Royals went in strong to strike the deal for INR 12.50 crore. A brilliant fast bowler can add to the RR squad with his exceptional bowling skills. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Jofra Archer Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 12.50 Crore.

Jofra Archer Joins Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

SOLDDD!



Jofra Archer is acquired by @rajasthanroyals for INR 12.5 Crore ⚡️⚡️@rajasthanroyals fans, how excited are you to have Archer in your ranks ❓#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

