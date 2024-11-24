IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: The all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction gets underway today in Jeddah, where 100 franchises will battle it out for the best available Indian and international players for the upcoming edition. A total of 574 cricketers will go under the hammer, out of which only 204 players will get selected, wherein 70 will be for overseas slots, and the remaining 134 will be for Indian-capped and uncapped categories. IPL 2025 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

Each team have already retained players during the IPL 2025 Retentions period, where several times have spent big moolah, while few have stockpiled money in the bank for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Every franchise can fill up to a maximum of 25 players, with a maximum of eight foreign cricketers. Punjab Kings have the maximum of 23 players slot to fill, while Kolkata Knight Riders have the least with 19. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Date, Time, Retained Players, Remaining Purse for Each Franchise, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know.

Retained Squads

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni.

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh.

Several high-profile players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal will be up for grabs in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, which makes for an interesting scene in the hall to see if a franchise breaks the bank for marquee players, or it spends wisely and builds a cohesive squad.