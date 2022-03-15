Rajasthan Royals have dropped their new jersey ahead of IPL 2022, on Tuesday, March 15. The IPL franchise took to social media to share a video where the jerseys were 'express delivered' to the players who were at training. This new jersey features dark blue sleeves and collars with pink being the primary body colour.

Watch Video Here:

See Some Pics of the Jersey:

Rajasthan Royals jersey for IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/yd5Ny4gGO7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 15, 2022

Rajasthan Royals jersey for IPL 2022: pic.twitter.com/r9rcRlvCN5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 15, 2022

