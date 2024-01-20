Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has received an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated in a big ceremony on January 22 which is set to be attended by several celebrities from different walks of life. Kaur joins the list of cricket figures to have been invited to attend the ceremony and she joins a list that features Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Ram Temple Inauguration: Ravichandran Ashwin Receives Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Harmanpreet Kaur Receives Invitation to Attend Ram Temple Inauguration

Harmanpreet Kaur gets invited to Attend Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony in Ayodhya. #CricketTwitter #RamMandirPranPratishta pic.twitter.com/U8YgwNBiFP — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) January 19, 2024

