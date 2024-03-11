Muslims around the world are welcoming the arrival of Ramadan. Ramadan 2024 begins in India on March 12 after the crescent moon is sighted in the country. Ramadan is said to be one of the five pillars of Islam and marks the holiest time of the year. On the auspicious occasion of the Ramadan, Pakistan Super League wishes fans 'Ramzan Mubarak'. Ramadan 2024 Date in India: Crescent Moon Sighted in Many Parts, Ramzan Fasting to Begin From March 12.

Pakistan Super League Wishes Fans Ramzan Mubarak

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)