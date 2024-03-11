Crescent Moon has been sighted across various parts of India on Monday, March 11, 2024, and Muslims in the country are gearing up to begin fasting from March 12. A historical and fundamental part of the Islamic religion, the sighting of the moon before Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramazan, or Ramzaan, marks the beginning of the month-long fast from sunrise to sunset, combined with acts of devotion and charity. One of the five pillars of Islam is fasting, which involves refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, engaging in bad thoughts or deeds, and engaging in marital relations from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan 2024 Do’s and Dont’s: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During the Sacred Fasting Month.

Ramzan Fasting to Begin From March 12 in India

