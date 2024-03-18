The bowling all-rounder and an essential part of the Afghanistan team went on and hit a no-look six when the team needed it the most. While batting first Afghanistan was struggling during the death overs and Rashid Khan came in and changed the game for his team and took them to a respectable total after he scored an essential 25 runs in just 12 balls. As the match ended, Rashid Khan received the Player of the Match award for his batting and a four-wicket haul. Afghanistan won the 2nd T20I against Ireland by 10 runs. Kirti Azad, 1983 CWC Winner, Attacks Jay Shah For His ‘Involvement’ in Selection Process; Alleges BCCI Secretary Doesn’t Want Virat Kohli in India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024.

