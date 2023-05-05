Rashid Khan is back to the top of his craftsmanship as he shows why he is so highly rated and delivers a match-winning performance yet again. Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, with these three wickets, he broke the back of the RR batting and clinched the man of the match award for his performance.

Rashid Khan Wins Man of the Match Award

