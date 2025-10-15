Nepal national cricket team make their place in the ICC T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time as they qualify for the 2026 edition in India and Sri Lanka after securing a top three finish in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific qualifiers Super 6 stage. Nepal has been unbeaten in the competition so far and have won five out of five games in the qualifiers. They still have two games left in the qualifiers but ahead of that, other results ensured that Nepal have confirmed a place in the top three teams in the Super Six. Nepal displayed some good cricket in the 2024 edition and fans will be eager to see them again in the ICC T20 World Cup. Nepal Secure 100th Victory In International Cricket Following 1-Run Win Against UAE in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025.

Nepal National Cricket Team Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2025

रातो र चन्द्र–सुर्य 🇳🇵 From the land of dreams to the stage of reality: Nepal marches to the Third World Cup!#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/MMHtF6sumv — CAN (@CricketNep) October 15, 2025

Nepal Secure Place in ICC T20 World Cup For Second Consecutive Time

Nepal are on their way to the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 ✈️ More ➡️ https://t.co/6k9k6Roo9t pic.twitter.com/txxuXBQFAk — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2025

