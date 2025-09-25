Ravi Ashwin has officially joined Sydney Thunder ahead of the BBL 2025-26 (Big Bash League) season in what can be called a historic move. The ex-India National Cricket Team star retired from international cricket towards the end of 2024 and earlier this year, had announced his retirement from the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well, in a bid to explore the various leagues around the world. Amid a lot of speculation, Ravi Ashwin has finally signed with the Sydney Thunder and this move is set to make him the first Indian capped player to feature in the men's Big Bash League. Ravi Ashwin's joining Sydney Thunder was confirmed by the franchise as well as BBL's official accounts on social media. ILT20 2025–26: Ravi Ashwin Enters International League T20 Auction With Whopping Base Price of INR 1.06 Crore.

Ravi Ashwin Joins Sydney Thunder Ahead of BBL 2025-26

CONFIRMED: The @ThunderBBL have landed one of the biggest signings in BBL history with @ashwinravi99 set to play in #BBL15 🇮🇳 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/lXaeK678SN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) September 25, 2025

