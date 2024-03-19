Team India and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious conversations on 'X' are well-known to the fans. After Ashwin's fun chat with actress Jahnvi Kapoor's parody account, he had another fun conversation with home minister Amit Shah's parody account. Ashwin again played along funnily saying 'Sir, have you not joined the PM’s rally in Kerala? Look forward to meeting u soon'. To it the parody account user replied that he is taking care of PMO since the PM is busy. Ashwin then replied with a meme of former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan with the caption 'Call me please'. Earlier, Sivaramakrishnan revealed in a thread on 'X' that he called Ashwin to congratulate him for his 100 Test matches, but he didn't respond. Sivaramakrishnan also revealed recently that he has been struggling through health issues. 'I Don't Think..' Former Indian Cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Gives Heart-Breaking Reply to X User On His Future In Commentary.

Ravi Ashwin Shares Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's 'Call Me' Meme

