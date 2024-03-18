Former Indian cricketer and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is currently suffering from an unfortunate health issue, and he is seeking treatment for it. He shared his photo from the hospital bed recently with the caption 'Life has been hard'. A X user wished him a quick recovery and also said that he can't wait to see Sivaramakrishnan back in the commentary box. To which the former Indian spinner replied, 'I don’t think that it’s going to happen'. His reply broke the heart of fans. Kirti Azad, 1983 CWC Winner, Attacks Jay Shah For His ‘Involvement’ in Selection Process; Alleges BCCI Secretary Doesn’t Want Virat Kohli in India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Gives Heart-Breaking Reply to X User

I don’t think that it’s going to happen — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 18, 2024

