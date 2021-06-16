Ravi Shastri spent some time playing catch with his 'buddy' Winston following the team's practice session at the Ageas Bowl

Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tEeLYS3xBs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)