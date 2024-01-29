Team India's well-known fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has received one demerit point after violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct after Bumrah deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope's way when he went for a run which led to inappropriate physical contact during the 81st over of England's second innings during IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 2024. It was seen that Bumrah never got off the pitch after he bowled a ball to Ollie Pope. Indian Physical Disability Team Beat England by 49 Runs; Take 1–0 Lead in Five-Match T20 Bilateral Series.

ICC reprimands India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

ICC reprimands India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for "inappropriate" physical contact with England batter Ollie Pope during first Test in Hyderabad — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2024

Indian Pacer Guilty of Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The Code of Conduct breach occurred during the fourth day of #INDvENG first Test in Hyderabad 👀 Details 👇https://t.co/PPjnAhcBAY — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2024

