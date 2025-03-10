India national cricket team ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has cleared all rumours about his ODI retirement after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after defeating the New Zealand national cricket team by four wickets in Dubai. Earlier, it was speculated that Jadeja might retire from the 50-over format after the senior cricketer hugged Kohli after completing his spell during the grand finale against the Black Caps. Reacting to all speculations and rumours, Ravindra Jadeja shared a story on his Instagram handle where he shut down all rumours about his ODI retirement. Jadeja wrote, "No unnecessary rumours, thanks." Below is the screenshot of Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram story. Ravindra Jadeja Retiring? Fans Speculate As Virat Kohli Spotted Hugging Indian Spinner After He Completed His Spell in IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Story

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram Story. (Photo credits: Instagram/royalnavghan

