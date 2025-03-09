Is veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja retiring from ODI cricket after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy grand finale between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai? Talking about the match, Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket in his 10-over spell and conceded 30 runs. Jadeja took the wicket of wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham. Many pictures have gone viral on the social space where Indian stalwart Virat Kohli was spotted hugging Ravindra Jadeja after the ace all-rounder completed his 10-over spell. Many fans have speculated that Ravindra Jadeja might retire from ODI cricket. Below are some of the reactions. ‘Aap Dono Baatein Karo…’ Ravindra Jadeja’s Hilarious Response to Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul for Wasting Time in His Over During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli hugged Ravindra Jadeja after he completed his last over. . Appreciation or Sign of Retirement? Jadeja playing his last ODI today ? #INDvsNZ#ChampionsTrophy2025pic.twitter.com/4mN6ZVVIzY — Aryan (@sachoubey) March 9, 2025

It's last match for Ravindra Jadeja in the ODIs Happy Retirement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/78eIxKwSWL — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) March 9, 2025

