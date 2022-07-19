Ravindra Jadeja has allegedly been involved with a rift against his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. The all-rounder earlier, removed every picture related to CSK from his Instagram account and now, shared this cryptic message on this Instagram story, which has once again given rise to speculations that all is surely not well between him and the former IPL champs. He shared a quote that read, "Don't lower your standards for anyone or anything. Self-respect is everything."

Here's Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Story:

Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/LQZYhMsndt — R|E (@RutuEra) July 19, 2022 Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)