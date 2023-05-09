Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a second consecutive defeat in IPL 2023 as they went down by six wickets on Tuesday, May 9. The Faf du Plessis-led side posted 199/6 after batting first, but it was not enough, with Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera sharing a game-changing partnership. This defeat dented RCB's playoff hopes. Following this result, RCB's funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. 'Seems He Bats on a Computer' Sourav Ganguly Lauds Suryakumar Yadav As Mumbai Indians' Batter Smashes 83 off 35 Balls Against RCB in IPL 2023.

'Shock Proof, Dukh Proof'

RCB fans jo ab shock proof, dukh proof ho chuke hain #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/aebnJULb9P — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 9, 2023

That RCB Fan Right Now

RCB fan kid who was not going to go to school till RCB wins the trophy 🤣 #MIvsRCB @tmkoc_2008 @3rd_ventricle pic.twitter.com/YbvtmvI8L5 — Dr Shreeraj Talwadekar (@ShreerajT) May 9, 2023

'Leaked Scene'

Leaked Scene From RCB Dressing Room 😂#RCBvMI RCB RCB pic.twitter.com/7pnADNY8Zo — aqqu who (@aq30__) May 9, 2023

For RCB Fans

This One's For Loyal RCB Fans

Next sala Cup namde RCB fans 😭 pic.twitter.com/VM7vmjM5vJ — Kevin (@imkevin149) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)