Suryakumar Yadav is arguably the best T20 batter in the world and it was proven once again as he smashed 83 runs off just 35 balls for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 on May 9. The right-hander took apart the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to all parts of the ground and played some delightful strokes, which impressed fans and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The current Delhi Capitals director of cricket took to social media to laud Suryakumar's performance, calling him the "best t20 player in the world." Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Instagram Story of Watching MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Fans Feel It Is Directed Towards Virat Kohli.

Sourav Ganguly Lauds Suryakumar Yadav

Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)