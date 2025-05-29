Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers displayed a sensational performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 qualifier 1 at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on May 29. Opting to bowl first, the Bengaluru bowlers shattered the strong PBKS batting attack. PBKS registered the joint third-lowest total in the history of the IPL. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma bagged three wickets each. Yash Dayal took two scalps as the Punjab Kings were blown away for 101 runs. Here are some of the viral memes fans shared on social media. Marcus Stoinis Completes 2000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match.

RCB Bowlers Today

Suyash Sharma Owned Marcus Stoinis

Desi Suyash owned Australian Stoinis in a knockout game 🥶 pic.twitter.com/2JFlwHKmLs — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 29, 2025

Hilarious

Absolute Cinema by RCB!

Funny Meme on RCB

Virat Kohli watching RCB bowlers pic.twitter.com/IcoT7vO0R8 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 29, 2025

