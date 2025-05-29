Australia national cricket team star batter Marcus Stoinis achieved a significant milestone in his Indian Premier League career. The right-handed batter completed 2000 runs in the showpiece event. The all-rounder achieved this feat during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29. Meanwhile, PBKS and RCB are aiming to end their title drought this season. Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard: Check PBKS vs RCB Live Score of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match Online.

Marcus Stoinis Completes 2000 Runs in IPL

