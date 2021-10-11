Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to make it through to Qualifier 2 after being beaten by a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders' side in the Eliminator on Monday, October 11. Another miss at a potential final berth and it is the same story, every year for RCB. Following this match, fans took to Twitter to troll RCB for their performance in the playoffs and for another season where they showed promise but failed to win anything.
A similar story:
Rcb and their playoffs story. #RCBvKKRpic.twitter.com/p0rFtDiUXs
— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) October 11, 2021
Heartbreak for fans:
😔✌️ Thanks #RCB pic.twitter.com/xdkpISxyOh
— The Professor (@tooterWala) October 11, 2021
'Feeling sad for RCB'
As a SRH fan I am feeling sad For rcb #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/94AVHVtCFi
— Master (@arunkalyan5) October 11, 2021
This Twitter user could not stop laughing at RCB!
Let's all laugh at RCB
I'll Start
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/habYcrXmvG pic.twitter.com/2y66HWMzVA
— HITMAN ROCKY 😎 (@HITMANROCKY45_) October 11, 2021
Not a 'good night':
Good night to only RCB fans
— Srikar (@jayasr1kar) October 11, 2021
This aged well!
“DC and RCB will Play the IPL finals "
- @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/BKANgVsKdG
— Maithun (@Being_Humor) October 11, 2021
Story of every RCB fan!
RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/TCm3uVdrZH
— HitMan3™🇮🇳 (@RSharmaji3) October 11, 2021
Relatable!
Meanwhile RCB is chocking again in a knockout match : pic.twitter.com/VgaGXsc0OK
— Ajay🐼 (@crabsy_aj) October 11, 2021
Aquaman and Aquaman Lite!
RCB in RCB in Knock
Normal Match Out match pic.twitter.com/yuvkwjK9RU
— Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@therdmeme) October 11, 2021
Ee sala cup namde..when??
RCB after RCB before the start
Elimination. Ee sala cup namde
#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/dSWUNRCVeX
— Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) October 11, 2021
Sad to hear, indeed but for RCB fans!
It's ok HaaRCB 🥺 stay strong 🥺💜
Next sala cup namde pic.twitter.com/8UBIEW4wVO
— 𝓷𝓮𝒽𝒶❥💜💛 #LM7 (@Neha_Nasreen_) October 11, 2021
Next year!
Sorry @RCBTweets
NEXT SALA CUP NAMDE pic.twitter.com/h9khsmWj9Q
— Exasperation😤 (@businessman264) October 11, 2021
A life cycle of every RCB fan:
Life of RCB fan,
1. Birth
2. E sala cup namde
3. Win or loss , i will always support RCB,
4. Heart Break
5. Death pic.twitter.com/bkxKUnAgOG
— Reetu (@Meri_Maa_hai_) October 11, 2021
Still waiting...
Me Waiting for Ee Sala Cup Namde come true #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/nLIEDFwQnn
— Navv8 (@navvkhairra8) October 11, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)