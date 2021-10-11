Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to make it through to Qualifier 2 after being beaten by a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders' side in the Eliminator on Monday, October 11. Another miss at a potential final berth and it is the same story, every year for RCB. Following this match, fans took to Twitter to troll RCB for their performance in the playoffs and for another season where they showed promise but failed to win anything.

A similar story:

Heartbreak for fans:

'Feeling sad for RCB'

As a SRH fan I am feeling sad For rcb #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/94AVHVtCFi — Master (@arunkalyan5) October 11, 2021

This Twitter user could not stop laughing at RCB!

Not a 'good night':

Good night to only RCB fans pic.twitter.com/741Vz6oJ8O — Srikar (@jayasr1kar) October 11, 2021

This aged well!

“DC and RCB will Play the IPL finals " - @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/BKANgVsKdG — Maithun  (@Being_Humor) October 11, 2021

Story of every RCB fan!

Relatable!

#RCBvKKR Meanwhile RCB is chocking again in a knockout match : pic.twitter.com/VgaGXsc0OK — Ajay🐼 (@crabsy_aj) October 11, 2021

Aquaman and Aquaman Lite!

RCB in RCB in Knock Normal Match Out match pic.twitter.com/yuvkwjK9RU — Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@therdmeme) October 11, 2021

Ee sala cup namde..when??

RCB after RCB before the start Elimination. Ee sala cup namde #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/dSWUNRCVeX — Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) October 11, 2021

Sad to hear, indeed but for RCB fans!

It's ok HaaRCB 🥺 stay strong 🥺💜 Next sala cup namde pic.twitter.com/8UBIEW4wVO — 𝓷𝓮𝒽𝒶❥💜💛 #LM7 (@Neha_Nasreen_) October 11, 2021

Next year!

A life cycle of every RCB fan:

Life of RCB fan, 1. Birth 2. E sala cup namde 3. Win or loss , i will always support RCB, 4. Heart Break 5. Death pic.twitter.com/bkxKUnAgOG —  Reetu  (@Meri_Maa_hai_) October 11, 2021

Still waiting...

Me Waiting for Ee Sala Cup Namde come true #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/nLIEDFwQnn — Navv8 (@navvkhairra8) October 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)