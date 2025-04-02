Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost their first game of the Indian Premier League 2025, as Gujarat Titans won the GT vs RCB IPL 2025 match by eight wickets. This was RCB's first home match this season too at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Internet has flooded with memes as the popular Bengaluru-based franchise lost their first match in IPL 2025. While some mocked the team, some mocked the RCB fanbase, and others shared some light humour in context to Mohammed Siraj picking three wickets against his ex-team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Gujarat Titans Defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Jos Buttler Guide Shubman Gill and Co to Clinical Victory.

'Rakshas' Jos Buttler:

Galat rakshas ko jaga diya RCB bowlers ne. Ab ye sabko dhoyega pic.twitter.com/6onl4laHAk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2025

RCB Fans 'Headed Towards Earth':

RCB fans just headed towards the earth after being on 7th sky for a week, will reach the earth by 11:15 PM if no delay. pic.twitter.com/5cjMue4OuY — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 2, 2025

RCB Fans 'Landed on Earth':

RCB fans have successfully landed on earth. pic.twitter.com/jY6selb4P3 — yash (@yxshh27) April 2, 2025

CSK & GT Fans vs RCB Fans Reaction:

CSK and GT fans: RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/CzDM06srMS — Ayushi (@ShutupAyushiii) April 2, 2025

Innocent Cry of Fans:

Virat's Wicket-Taker Not on Insta!:

*virat gets out but the bowler who took kohli's wicket is not on insta* rcb fans: pic.twitter.com/jpa2Wo8XSk — ex. capt (@thephukdi) April 2, 2025

Won Away Games, Lost Home Games:

Won away games but ended up losing infront of RCB crowd at Chotuswamy stadium pic.twitter.com/8DI7oGckua — ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) April 2, 2025

