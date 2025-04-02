Gujarat Titans Defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Jos Buttler Guide Shubman Gill and Co to Clinical Victory

Chasing 170, GT were steady and none of the top four batters allow pressure to build. Jos Buttler scored a half-century and alongside Sai Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford, took the team over the finishing line.

Gujarat Titans Defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Jos Buttler Guide Shubman Gill and Co to Clinical Victory
Jos Buttler (Photo Credits: @IPL/X)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 02, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Gujarat Titans continue their winning run in the IPL 2025 as they defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a clinical margin of 8 wickets away from home. This is their second win in three matches and the first defeat for RCB. GT won the toss and opted to field first. RCB tried to attack upfront and in that attempt, they lost early wickets. Arshad Khan dismissed Virat Kohli and then Mohammed Siraj went on a wicket-taking spree dismissing Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal. Rajat Patidar fell to Ishan Sharma and RCB were in backfoot. They staged a mini comeback through Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Tim David and got to the score of 169/8. Chasing it, GT were steady and none of the top four batters allow pressure to build. Jos Buttler scored a half-century and alongside Sai Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford, took the team over the finishing line. Mohammed Siraj's 'Siuu' Celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo After Dismissing Phil Salt During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match Sends Fans to Nostalgic Ride (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans Defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Eight Wickets

